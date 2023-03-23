We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CarParts.com (PRTS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CarParts.com (PRTS - Free Report) closed at $5.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.34%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the online auto parts retailer had lost 16.04% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.
CarParts.com will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CarParts.com to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $174.78 million, up 5.26% from the year-ago period.
PRTS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.08 per share and revenue of $694.61 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -300% and +4.99%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CarParts.com. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 60% lower. CarParts.com is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.