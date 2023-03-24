Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 24th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alico, Inc. (ALCO - Free Report) is an agribusiness and land management company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 141% downward over the last 60 days.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP - Free Report) owns renewable power generating facilities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.8% downward over the last 60 days.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW - Free Report) is the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.3% downward over the last 60 days.

