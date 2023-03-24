We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gold Bullion ETF (BAR) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR - Free Report) is probably on radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 23.7% from its 52-week low price of $16.03 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let's take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
BAR in Focus
This ETF is designed to track the spot price of gold bullion. It charges investors 17 basis points a year in fees (see: all Precious Metals ETFs here).
Why the Move?
After wild swings, gold showed a strong rebound lately. As the Fed indicated that it will adopt a less-hawkish tone for the rest of the year, the U.S. dollar is likely to stay subdued in the near term. This is a great scope for the outperformance of the gold bullion ETF BAR as precious metals are priced in the U.S. dollar. A low interest rate environment is a tailwind for the non-yielding assets like gold. Also, the banking crisis in the United States and Europe has benefitted the safe-haven asset gold.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 8.80, which hints at more gains. So, there is definitely still some promise for those who want to ride on this ETF a little longer.