Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID - Free Report) closed at $8.19 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.56% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 5.84%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.48%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Lucid Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.37, down 640% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $158.4 million, up 174.62% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.40 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.83% and +89.06%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lucid Group, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.35% lower. Lucid Group, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
