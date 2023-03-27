Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 27th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ASM International (ASMIY - Free Report) is a leading supplier of equipment and solutions used to produce semiconductor devices, or integrated circuits, for both the front-end and back-end segments of the semiconductor market. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 16.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Absolute Software (ABST - Free Report) is engaged in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.1% downward over the last 60 days.

AerSale (ASLE - Free Report) is a provider of integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ASM International NV (ASMIY) - free report >>

Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) - free report >>

AerSale Corporation (ASLE) - free report >>

Published in

computers semiconductor