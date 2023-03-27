We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Shell (SHEL) Seeks Investors to Oppose Climate Resolution
Shell plc (SHEL - Free Report) ), at its annual general meeting in London last week, urged its shareholders to reject an environment activist resolution calling for stringent emissions reductions by 2030.
Six significant institutional investors, managing $1.3 trillion in assets, have co-filed resolutions requesting Shell and other oil majors to make absolute emissions cuts by 2030. The activist group wants the companies to commit to complete emissions cuts, including emissions from burning of the fuels they sell, also called Scope 3 emissions.
According to scientists, the world must reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 43% within 2030 from the 2019 levels, in order to meet the Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels.
In a similar vein to BP plc's (BP - Free Report) objection last week, Shell stated that this resolution is not in the best interest of shareholders and is detrimental to good corporate governance.
As the world adapts to the difficulties of energy security and the energy transition, Shell has given two opposing scenarios of what the world could encounter. According to Shell's primary findings from the Energy Security Scenarios, there is no practical way to an immediate and sharp decline in emissions, and it would take extensive carbon removal and storage to bring the global temperature increase back down to 1.5°C.
Unless Shell and BP strengthen their commitments to managing carbon emissions, two of the UK’S largest pension funds have vowed to vote against the renewal of top directors at both these firms.
