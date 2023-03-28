We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hudson Technologies (HDSN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Hudson Technologies (HDSN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.97, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.
Heading into today, shares of the refrigerant services company had lost 22.35% over the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's loss of 5.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Hudson Technologies as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.21, down 66.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $75 million, down 11.07% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $343 million. These totals would mark changes of -43.64% and +5.47%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hudson Technologies should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.88% lower. Hudson Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Investors should also note Hudson Technologies's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.48, which means Hudson Technologies is trading at a discount to the group.
It is also worth noting that HDSN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Industrial Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.78 as of yesterday's close.
The Industrial Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.