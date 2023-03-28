Back to top

PVH (PVH) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2023, PVH (PVH - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.49 billion, up 2.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.38, compared to $2.84 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 billion, representing a surprise of +6.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +45.12%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.64.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PVH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger North America: $383.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $352.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.4%.
  • Revenue- Calvin Klein North America: $390.30 million compared to the $354.40 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Calvin Klein International: $630.40 million compared to the $605.69 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger International: $957.60 million versus $881.81 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.7% change.
  • Revenue- Tommy Hilfiger: $1.34 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.4%.
  • Revenue- Total Calvin Klein: $1.02 billion versus $960.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.9% change.
  • Revenue- Heritage Brands Wholesale: $126.90 million versus $130.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.2% change.

Shares of PVH have returned -8.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.


