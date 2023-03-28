We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Electric (GE) Secures Gas Turbine Order in Yemen
General Electric Company (GE - Free Report) recently announced that it secured a deal for fast and flexible power from Masila Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (PetroMasila). PetroMasila is a Yemeni state-owned company that explores and produces oil in Yemen.
Per the deal, General Electric will supply a trailer-mounted GE TM2500 aero-derivative gas turbine, also called a “power plant on wheels.” It will be positioned at Block 14 in the Hadramout region. The gas turbine unit will be able to supply electricity of a maximum of 34 megawatts (MW) at the site’s conditions.
It will be fueled by previously flared associated gas to support PetroMasila’s oil exploration and extraction processes — generating power from extra gas. When connected to the local grid, more than 50% of the electricity produced from the unit at Block 14 will be supplied to the grid. This will cater to the power requirement of the Yemeni homes that presently don’t have access to electricity.
This deal will aid PetroMasila to achieve its power generation goals by using previously flared associated gas and end the use of diesel, which is a higher emitting and costly fuel. General Electric’s remote monitoring and diagnostic system will also ensure seamless operations.
General Electric Company Price
General Electric Company price | General Electric Company Quote
The power plant on wheels is likely to begin commercial operation in 2023. In 2022, three TM2500 gas turbines were also installed at Block 10 in the East Shabwa region of Yemen, replacing diesel generators.
