Bandwidth (BAND) Unveils Advance Cloud Communication Solution

Bandwidth Inc. ( BAND Quick Quote BAND - Free Report) recently introduced the ‘Bandwidth Maestro,’ an easily configurable software solution that greatly enhances cloud communication capabilities and supports Chief Information Officers (CIO). The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solution possesses a wide range of applications. It improves communication consistency and creates dashboards with customer-specific insights that ensure greater flexibility and enhance the productivity of the CIOs. The advancement will strengthen the company’s cloud communication portfolio, which already has a presence in more than 60 countries and ensure further commercial expansion. CIOs frequently encounter multiple challenges regarding efficient management of enterprises’ communication networks, monitoring of cyber threats, seamless migration to the cloud and reduction of huge costs associated with it. With enhanced CX (customer experience) capabilities, the newly-introduced Bandwidth Maestro integrates best-in-class unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) to nullify the barriers and ensure seamless cloud adoption. The software solution also features AI and machine learning-based cyber threat detection, ensuring constant monitoring and mitigation of fraudulent activities. The cost-effective, versatile solution allows a broad range of customization that enable CIOs to better manage employee and consumer communications workflows for optimal operations and better user experience. Bandwidth enables enterprises to rapidly scale communications functionalities to various applications and devices with its easy-to-use software APIs (application programming interface). It is the only API platform provider that owns a Tier 1 network with enhanced network capacity. With 8,800 on-net rate centers, it delivers unparalleled network quality and proactively monitors network operations 24/7 to resolve quality issues. Bandwidth’s reduced capital expenditure requirements and lower marginal costs enable it to minimize total customer costs. Bandwidth operates as a Communications Platform-as-a-Service (“CPaaS”) provider, offering avant-garde software application programming interfaces for voice and messaging services. With an experience of two decades, Bandwidth is the sole CPaaS provider in the industry with a diversified customer base ranging from communications service providers to small- and medium-sized businesses. Continuous innovation in CPaaS offerings offers enterprise customers direct access to Bandwidth’s comprehensive suite of products and services that cater to the networking requirements of large-scale Internet companies and cloud service providers based in the United States. The company believes its evolving portfolio and accretive customer base are the cornerstones of long-term growth across diverse markets. Shares of the company have lost 57% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 42.3%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bandwidth currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 14.17%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for ANET for the current year stand at $5.79 per share. Arista provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks. It continues to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. It is well-poised for growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Arista has introduced network observability software, DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF), on its switching platforms for enterprise-wide traffic visibility and contextual insights. Juniper Networks, Inc. ( JNPR Quick Quote JNPR - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 1.55%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It is witnessing strong momentum across its core industry verticals and is confident of its long-term prospects. Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled the company to capitalize on the solid demand across end markets. Juniper is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices. The company develops, designs and sells products that help build a network infrastructure for services and applications based on a single Internet protocol network worldwide. The company caters to the networking needs of enterprises, public sector organizations and service providers across the globe Splunk Inc. ( SPLK Quick Quote SPLK - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 131.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 83.78%. Splunk provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. The company's offerings enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on machine data and big data, irrespective of format or source and help in operational decision-making. Its software has a broad range of applications, including security analytics, business analytics and IT operations. Splunk is benefiting from healthy customer engagement, evident from the consistently high net retention and competitive win rates alongside solid momentum with large orders overall.
Image: Bigstock
Bandwidth (BAND) Unveils Advance Cloud Communication Solution
Bandwidth Inc. (BAND - Free Report) recently introduced the ‘Bandwidth Maestro,’ an easily configurable software solution that greatly enhances cloud communication capabilities and supports Chief Information Officers (CIO). The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered solution possesses a wide range of applications. It improves communication consistency and creates dashboards with customer-specific insights that ensure greater flexibility and enhance the productivity of the CIOs. The advancement will strengthen the company’s cloud communication portfolio, which already has a presence in more than 60 countries and ensure further commercial expansion.
CIOs frequently encounter multiple challenges regarding efficient management of enterprises’ communication networks, monitoring of cyber threats, seamless migration to the cloud and reduction of huge costs associated with it. With enhanced CX (customer experience) capabilities, the newly-introduced Bandwidth Maestro integrates best-in-class unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) to nullify the barriers and ensure seamless cloud adoption.
The software solution also features AI and machine learning-based cyber threat detection, ensuring constant monitoring and mitigation of fraudulent activities. The cost-effective, versatile solution allows a broad range of customization that enable CIOs to better manage employee and consumer communications workflows for optimal operations and better user experience.
Bandwidth enables enterprises to rapidly scale communications functionalities to various applications and devices with its easy-to-use software APIs (application programming interface). It is the only API platform provider that owns a Tier 1 network with enhanced network capacity. With 8,800 on-net rate centers, it delivers unparalleled network quality and proactively monitors network operations 24/7 to resolve quality issues. Bandwidth’s reduced capital expenditure requirements and lower marginal costs enable it to minimize total customer costs.
Bandwidth operates as a Communications Platform-as-a-Service (“CPaaS”) provider, offering avant-garde software application programming interfaces for voice and messaging services. With an experience of two decades, Bandwidth is the sole CPaaS provider in the industry with a diversified customer base ranging from communications service providers to small- and medium-sized businesses. Continuous innovation in CPaaS offerings offers enterprise customers direct access to Bandwidth’s comprehensive suite of products and services that cater to the networking requirements of large-scale Internet companies and cloud service providers based in the United States. The company believes its evolving portfolio and accretive customer base are the cornerstones of long-term growth across diverse markets.
Shares of the company have lost 57% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 42.3%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bandwidth currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 14.17%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for ANET for the current year stand at $5.79 per share. Arista provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.
It continues to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. It is well-poised for growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Arista has introduced network observability software, DANZ Monitoring Fabric (DMF), on its switching platforms for enterprise-wide traffic visibility and contextual insights.
Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 1.55%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It is witnessing strong momentum across its core industry verticals and is confident of its long-term prospects. Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled the company to capitalize on the solid demand across end markets.
Juniper is a leading provider of networking solutions and communication devices. The company develops, designs and sells products that help build a network infrastructure for services and applications based on a single Internet protocol network worldwide. The company caters to the networking needs of enterprises, public sector organizations and service providers across the globe
Splunk Inc. (SPLK - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 131.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 83.78%. Splunk provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data. The company's offerings enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on machine data and big data, irrespective of format or source and help in operational decision-making.
Its software has a broad range of applications, including security analytics, business analytics and IT operations. Splunk is benefiting from healthy customer engagement, evident from the consistently high net retention and competitive win rates alongside solid momentum with large orders overall.