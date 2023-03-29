We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dow Inc. (DOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $52.91, moving +1.75% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.64%.
Heading into today, shares of the materials science had lost 8.76% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.07% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Dow Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Dow Inc. to post earnings of $0.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 82.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.37 billion, down 25.51% from the year-ago period.
DOW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.31 per share and revenue of $49.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -47.04% and -13.7%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dow Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% lower within the past month. Dow Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Dow Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.91, which means Dow Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that DOW currently has a PEG ratio of 3.14. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.08 at yesterday's closing price.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DOW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.