We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bandwidth (BAND) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Bandwidth (BAND - Free Report) closed at $14.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.35% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.
Heading into today, shares of the enterprise software developer had lost 5.07% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.07% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bandwidth as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, down 77.78% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $132.99 million, up 1.24% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $579.68 million, which would represent changes of +24.07% and +1.14%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Bandwidth. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 73.33% higher. Bandwidth is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Bandwidth currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.99. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.7, which means Bandwidth is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that BAND has a PEG ratio of 0.88 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Communication - Infrastructure stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Communication - Infrastructure industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.