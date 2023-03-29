We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Diamondback (FANG) Joins UN Program to Lower Methane Intensity
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG - Free Report) recently stated that it has joined the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0, the premier oil and gas reporting and mitigation program run by the United Nations.
The goal of OGMP 2.0 is to improve the accuracy and transparency of methane emissions reporting in the oil and gas sector. The program is a comprehensive, measurement-based reporting framework. So far, 100 companies with assets across five continents, representing more than 35% of the world's oil and gas production, have entered the partnership.
In 2022, Diamondback had plans to install continuous emission monitoring systems at its facilities by the end of this year, covering at least 90% of its operating oil output. The company also aims to lower methane intensity from 2019 levels by at least 70% within 2024.
According to Travis Stice, Diamondback's chairman and chief executive officer, the company is pleased to join OGMP 2.0 and implement the emission reporting methodology across its asset base in the Permian Basin.
Giulia Ferrini, OGMP 2.0 project manager, UNEP welcomed the move by Diamondback and added that oil and gas companies must be part of the methane solution to restrict global warming to 1.5°C.
