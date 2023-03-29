Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 29, 2023

  • Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated ((MKC - Free Report) ) soared 9.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share.
  • PVH Corp.’s ((PVH - Free Report) ) shares surged 20% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.38 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 per share.
  • Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation ((OXY - Free Report) ) jumped 4.3% after a regulatory filing revealed that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway purchased another 3.7 billion shares of the company for $216 million on Mar 27 and Mar 24.
  • Netflix, Inc.’s ((NFLX - Free Report) ) shares declined 1.3% on the broader tech slump.

