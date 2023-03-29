See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (TME - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, TME broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.
The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.
TME could be on the verge of another rally after moving 6.8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider TME's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.
Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on TME for more gains in the near future.