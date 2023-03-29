We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Allison (ALSN) to Equip AM General's A2 Version of JLTV
Owing to its proven performances, Allison Transmission (ALSN - Free Report) has received a contract from the U.S. Army to provide Allison 2500 Speciality Series transmission for AM General’s A2 Version of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV). Previously, Allison provided the 2500 SP for AM General’s A1 Version of the JLTV in 2015.
JLTV is a military vehicle designed to provide protection and off-road mobility in combat and non-combat situations. It is used by the U.S. Navy, Army, Marine Corps and Air Force. The 2500 SP transmission works in extreme environmental conditions and softer soil, providing exceptional speed and power. The 2500 SP transmission for JLTV A2 is expected to be delivered to the U.S. Army after 18 months from the contract date, Feb 9, 2023.
“We are providing innovative propulsion solutions that meet the needs of our customer and deliver fuel efficiency technologies that offer on-the-move fuel economy improvements and anti-idle capability that optimize combat effectiveness of tactical wheeled vehicles,” said Dana Pittard, VP of defense programs, Allison Transmission.
Over the next couple of years, the U.S. Defense Department forecasts the need for more than 55,000 A1 and A2 JLTV. Moreover, the JLTV’s superior mobility, unmatched reliability and proven performance have gained traction for 2500 SP transmission in the international market.
According to Zacks model, Allison’s total revenues for 2023 is expected in the band of $2,825-$2,925 million, driven by robust sales growth across all end-markets.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
ALSN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
A few top-ranked players in the auto space are Geely Automobile (GELYY - Free Report) , Modine Manufacturing (MOD - Free Report) and Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) , all of which sport a Zacks Rank #1.
Geely is engaged in automobile manufacturing and related areas. The Zacks Consensus Estimates for GELYY’s 2023 sales and earnings imply year-over-year growth of 57.54% and 7.38%, respectively.
Modine operates primarily in a single industry of manufacturing and selling heat transfer equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimates for MOD’s 2023 sales and earnings imply year-over-year growth of 11.43% and 43.09%, respectively.
Wabash is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WNC’s 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 13.06% and 28.89%, respectively.