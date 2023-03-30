We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Coterra Energy (CTRA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Coterra Energy (CTRA - Free Report) closed at $24.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had lost 3.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.27%.
Coterra Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.77, down 23.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.65 billion, down 1.6% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.94 per share and revenue of $6.55 billion, which would represent changes of -40.49% and -27.66%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coterra Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Coterra Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Coterra Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.15. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.98.
Meanwhile, CTRA's PEG ratio is currently 0.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CTRA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.31 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CTRA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.