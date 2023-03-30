We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ACRES Commercial (ACR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ACRES Commercial (ACR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $9.82, moving -0.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the commercial real estate investment trust had gained 1.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.27%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ACRES Commercial as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 332% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.9 million, up 78.89% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.21 per share and revenue of $55.3 million. These totals would mark changes of +88.89% and +25.82%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ACRES Commercial. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 31.72% higher. ACRES Commercial currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ACRES Commercial has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.47 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.69.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.