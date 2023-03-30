We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pinterest (PINS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) closed at $26.50, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company had gained 6.89% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Pinterest as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $595.54 million, up 3.59% from the prior-year quarter.
PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $3.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.97% and +9.81%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Pinterest currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Pinterest currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.07.
We can also see that PINS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.68. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.