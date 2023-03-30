We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
W.P. Carey (WPC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
W.P. Carey (WPC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $78.21, moving +1.64% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 5.19% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.27%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from W.P. Carey as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, W.P. Carey is projected to report earnings of $1.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $407.87 million, up 17.06% from the year-ago period.
WPC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.27 per share and revenue of $1.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -0.38% and +14.31%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for W.P. Carey. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. W.P. Carey is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that W.P. Carey has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.6 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.66.
Meanwhile, WPC's PEG ratio is currently 10.82. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.2 at yesterday's closing price.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow WPC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.