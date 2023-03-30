We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, U.S. Bancorp (USB - Free Report) closed at $36.22, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 25.5% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 7.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from U.S. Bancorp as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.17, up 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.2 billion, up 29.29% from the prior-year quarter.
USB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.94 per share and revenue of $29.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.01% and +21.82%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for U.S. Bancorp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.33% lower. U.S. Bancorp is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, U.S. Bancorp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.69, so we one might conclude that U.S. Bancorp is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that USB has a PEG ratio of 1.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.08 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow USB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.