We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Graco (GGG) Unveils GCI Series Automatic Cartridge Injector
Graco Inc. (GGG - Free Report) recently introduced the GC Series injector platform for single-line parallel automatic lubrication systems. Graco GCI, the lubrication industry’s first cartridge injector, delivers a maximum of two times the life of ordinary injectors and minimizes the replacement time from minutes to seconds. The new design maximizes current injectors’ output in its class at reduced operating and labor costs.
Graco GCI can be used for both construction and mining maintenance jobs. This product has a simple design and requires only a wrench during replacement installation omitting the need to disconnect lube lines. Graco GCI’s advanced manufacturing process ensures a higher lifetime. Also, its durable design reduces the number of injector replacements, parts costs and service downtime frequency ensuring hassle-free operations.
The product is available in two- to six-bank aluminum and high-pressure steel manifold variants. It uses the same mounting pattern as the current injector technology but takes up a reduced footprint. Its locked-in color-coded output spacers read out the total grease quantity dispensed per lubrication cycle. This step lowers the probability of incorrect field adjustments during a repair process. Quick-exchange injectors are capable of supplying a maximum of 0.150 cubic inches of grease at an accuracy level of +/- 3% and have a high-visibility 360-degree view indicator pin which enables easier troubleshooting.
Graco Inc. Price
Graco Inc. price | Graco Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
GGG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:
Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Deere & Company’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 8.6%. The stock has rallied 16.4% in the past six months.
Alamo Group Inc. (ALG - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ALG’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 6.0%, on average.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 7.5%. The stock has gained 44.5% in the past six months.
A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. AOS’ earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 3.2%, on average.
In the past 60 days, estimates for A. O. Smith’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 4.7%. The stock has gained 36.1% in the past six months.