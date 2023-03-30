Back to top

Graco (GGG) Unveils GCI Series Automatic Cartridge Injector

Graco Inc. (GGG - Free Report) recently introduced the GC Series injector platform for single-line parallel automatic lubrication systems. Graco GCI, the lubrication industry’s first cartridge injector, delivers a maximum of two times the life of ordinary injectors and minimizes the replacement time from minutes to seconds. The new design maximizes current injectors’ output in its class at reduced operating and labor costs.

Graco GCI can be used for both construction and mining maintenance jobs. This product has a simple design and requires only a wrench during replacement installation omitting the need to disconnect lube lines. Graco GCI’s advanced manufacturing process ensures a higher lifetime. Also, its durable design reduces the number of injector replacements, parts costs and service downtime frequency ensuring hassle-free operations.

The product is available in two- to six-bank aluminum and high-pressure steel manifold variants. It uses the same mounting pattern as the current injector technology but takes up a reduced footprint. Its locked-in color-coded output spacers read out the total grease quantity dispensed per lubrication cycle. This step lowers the probability of incorrect field adjustments during a repair process. Quick-exchange injectors are capable of supplying a maximum of 0.150 cubic inches of grease at an accuracy level of +/- 3% and have a high-visibility 360-degree view indicator pin which enables easier troubleshooting.

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

GGG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:

Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). DE’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 4.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Deere & Company’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 8.6%. The stock has rallied 16.4% in the past six months.

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ALG’s earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 6.0%, on average.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 7.5%. The stock has gained 44.5% in the past six months.

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. AOS’ earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 3.2%, on average.

In the past 60 days, estimates for A. O. Smith’s fiscal 2023 earnings have increased 4.7%. The stock has gained 36.1% in the past six months.


