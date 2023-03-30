Back to top

Company News for Mar 30, 2023

  • Shares of Cintas Corporation ((CTAS - Free Report) ) jumped 4.9% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $3.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.01 per share.
  • UniFirst Corporation’s ((UNF - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 10.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $0.95 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 per share.
  • Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. ((LULU - Free Report) ) soared 12.7% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $4.40 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.25 per share.
  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.’s ((PLAY - Free Report) ) shares gained 0.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $0.80 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.73 per share.

