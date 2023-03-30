We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Centene (CNC) Expands Evolent Partnership to Boost Quality
Centene Corporation (CNC - Free Report) has announced that it is expanding the use of Evolent Health, Inc.’s (EVH - Free Report) oncology solution, strengthening the specialty care partnership between the two. Evolent’s value-based specialty care platform provides innovative solutions to payers and providers.
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services estimates the total Medicare market to grow from $865 billion in 2021 to $1.5 trillion in 2029. More than 50% of eligible Medicare members are yet to enroll in a Medicare Advantage product, indicating a huge market opportunity. The partnership will boost Centene’s Medicare segment revenues through improved quality and administration.
With reduced worries of administration, payers can focus on providing services at the right time, and better serving consumers to navigate and get the necessary care. Through Evolent’s Technology and Services offering, it has provided a platform that helps improve quality and financial accountability for payers. Its Precision Pathways combines the latest science and new therapies to form an ecosystem of improved quality of services and reduced costs.
Centene’s partnership expansion with Evolent comes amid growing Medicare membership in 2022. It expanded WellCare into three new states and 327 new counties. Administrative simplification via automation and data science will provide Centene transparency into their data and operations, enabling them to make informed decisions. It’ll also make administration autonomous and less exposed to delays and errors.
Price Performance
Shares of Centene have lost 22.4% year to date compared with the industry’s decline of 11.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
