Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) closed at $20.69, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost 12.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 1.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.72% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Star Bulk Carriers as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.27, down 84.3% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $206.17 million, down 42.87% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of -40.91% and -25.17%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.02% higher. Star Bulk Carriers is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Star Bulk Carriers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.97. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.21.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SBLK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.