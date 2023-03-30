We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ADT (ADT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
ADT (ADT - Free Report) closed at $7.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.
Coming into today, shares of the home security company had lost 5.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 3.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.72%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ADT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.13, up 1400% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.62 billion, up 5.13% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $6.67 billion, which would represent changes of +208.33% and +4.35%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ADT. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.56% lower. ADT is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
In terms of valuation, ADT is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.52, which means ADT is trading at a discount to the group.
The Security and Safety Services industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.