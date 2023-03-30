We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unity Software Inc. (U) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Unity Software Inc. (U - Free Report) closed at $29.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 7.94%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.72%.
Unity Software Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.05, up 37.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $477.42 million, up 49.13% from the year-ago period.
U's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $2.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +146.34% and +51.01%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Unity Software Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Unity Software Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 152.5. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.14.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow U in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.