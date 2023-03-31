Back to top

Company News for Mar 31, 2023

  • Shares of EVgo, Inc. ((EVGO - Free Report) ) surged 22.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 loss of $0.06 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15 per share.
  • RH’s ((RH - Free Report) ) shares fell 3.3% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $2.88 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.35 per share.
  • Shares of Semtech Corporation ((SMTC - Free Report) ) plummeted 21.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $0.47 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.48 per share.
  • Concentrix Corporation’s ((CNXC - Free Report) ) shares declined 1.5% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $2.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.60 per share.

