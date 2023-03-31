See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
United Airlines (UAL) Invests $15 Million for SAF Technology
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL - Free Report) announced plans to invest $15 million in carbon-capture technology firm, Svante. This is the latest environment-friendly investment from the new United Airlines Ventures Sustainable Flight Fund.
United Airlines CEO, Scott Kirby stated, “Carbon capture technology has the potential to be a critical solution in the fight to stop climate change and has the added benefit of helping us scale the production of SAF.” Svante provides materials and technology as part of the value chain that has the ability to transform CO2 removed from the atmosphere and industrial emission sources into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). United’s investment will fund and support Svante’s commercial-scale filter manufacturing facility in Vancouver.
This move comes with the airline aim to go 100% green by reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, without relying on traditional carbon offsets. UAL has so far invested in the future production of over three billion gallons of SAF, the most by any airline in the world.
