Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $12.61, moving +0.88% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.21%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.28%.
Owl Rock Capital Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Owl Rock Capital Corporation to post earnings of $0.43 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 38.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $352.05 million, up 33.27% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.74 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.4% and +19.6%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Owl Rock Capital Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.39% higher. Owl Rock Capital Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Owl Rock Capital Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.2. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.95.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
