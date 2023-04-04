See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
William Blair Large Cap Growth N (LCGNX - Free Report) : 0.9% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. LCGNX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 10.4% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Fund (PRDGX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.64%. Management fee: 0.48%. PRDGX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.73% over the last five years.
Schwartz Value Fund (RCMFX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RCMFX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund, investing in small companies with stock market valuation less than $2 billion. RCMFX has an expense ratio of 1.25%, management fee of 0.75%, and annual returns of 12.33% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.