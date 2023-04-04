Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Blade Air Mobility (BLDE - Free Report) provides technology-powered, air mobility platform committed to reducing travel friction by providing cost-effective air transportation alternatives. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 37.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM - Free Report) is a gold producer with mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI - Free Report) is a specialty retailers and home to America's Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) - free report >>

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE) - free report >>

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) - free report >>

Published in

business-services precious-metals retail