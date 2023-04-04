We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Dorian LPG (LPG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.82, moving -0.6% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.
Coming into today, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had lost 11.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dorian LPG as it approaches its next earnings report date. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $111.3 million, up 39.86% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Dorian LPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Dorian LPG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.46. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.02.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 214, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.