Mesa Labs (MLAB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Mesa Labs (MLAB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $171.42, moving -1.89% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.62%.
Coming into today, shares of the quality control instruments and disposable products maker had lost 2.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.71%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Mesa Labs as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 25, 2023. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $57.43 million, down 2.47% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Mesa Labs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% lower. Mesa Labs is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Mesa Labs is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.06. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.17.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.