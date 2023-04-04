We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $75.99, making no change from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 5.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Innovative Industrial Properties as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Innovative Industrial Properties is projected to report earnings of $1.95 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $70.8 million, up 9.77% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.36 per share and revenue of $289.9 million. These totals would mark changes of -1.07% and +4.9%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Innovative Industrial Properties is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.09. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.05.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.