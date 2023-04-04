We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Instructure Holdings (INST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Instructure Holdings (INST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $25.69, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.62%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the education technology company had gained 2.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 1.92% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Instructure Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $127.07 million, up 11.99% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $521.92 million. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +9.83%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Instructure Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Instructure Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Instructure Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.35.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.