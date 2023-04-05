Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AcuityAds (ATY - Free Report) is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 62.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Amtech Systems (ASYS - Free Report) is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 32.0% downward over the last 60 days.

ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP - Free Report) is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 23.8% downward over the last 60 days.

