Company News for Apr 4, 2023

  • Tesla Inc.’s ((TSLA - Free Report) ) shares plummeted 6.1% after reporting first-quarter 2023 EV sales of 422,875, missing the mean estimate of 432,000.
  • UBS Group AG’s ((UBS - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 3% following news that Switzerland’s federal prosecutor opened an investigation regarding its takeover of Credit Suisse.
  • Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc. ((UNH - Free Report) ) surged 4.6% after its better-than-proposed Medicare Advantage rates for 2024.
  • Shares of Science Applications International Corp. ((SAIC - Free Report) ) gained 2.8% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.04, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.63.

