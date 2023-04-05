We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) closed at $33.92, marking a -1.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.
Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 10.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.5%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 13, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 126.02%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.62 billion, up 34.96% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.22 per share and revenue of $56.23 billion, which would represent changes of +63.13% and +11.17%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.22% higher. Delta Air Lines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Delta Air Lines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.97.
Meanwhile, DAL's PEG ratio is currently 0.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.38 at yesterday's closing price.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.