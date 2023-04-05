We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Armour Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $5.29, moving +1.15% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.54%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 6.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 2%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Armour Residential REIT as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, down 10.71% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $58.72 million, up 89.78% from the year-ago period.
ARR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $253.99 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -6.03% and +135.96%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Armour Residential REIT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Armour Residential REIT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.66.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.