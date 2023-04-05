We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $1,734.84, moving +1% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 14.13% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.
Chipotle Mexican Grill will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. On that day, Chipotle Mexican Grill is projected to report earnings of $8.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 54.56%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.33 billion, up 15.32% from the year-ago period.
CMG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $41.38 per share and revenue of $9.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.24% and +13.11%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.51. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.54.
Also, we should mention that CMG has a PEG ratio of 1.58. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.95 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.