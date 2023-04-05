Back to top

Company News for Apr 5, 2023

  • Ford Motor Co.’s ((F - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.3% after the company reported that its auto sales increased 10.1% year-over-year in first-quarter 2023 buoyed by strong EV, SUV and truck sales.
  • Johnson & Johnson’s ((JNJ - Free Report) ) shares gained 1.1% after proposing $8.9 billion to settle long-running litigations alleging its talcum powder caused cancer.
  • Shares of Gerdau S.A. ((GGB - Free Report) ) fell 2.6% after the company posted fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $0.22, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24.
  • Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ((AMC - Free Report) ) plunged 23.5% after the company agreed to settle litigation and decided to convert its preferred stock into common shares.      

