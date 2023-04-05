We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
InflaRx (IFRX) Stock Up on FDA's EUA for COVID-19 Treatment
InflaRx (IFRX - Free Report) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, was up almost 84% on Apr 4, as the FDA granted an emergency use authorization to Gohibic (vilobelimab) to treat hospitalized COVID-19 adults who received invasive mechanical ventilation within 48 hours of treatment initiation.
Per the company, Gohibic is the first authorized drug to control complement factor C5a, a protein that plays an essential yet harmful role in the body's immune response.
The authorization was granted based on results from a phase III PANAMO clinical study evaluating vilobelimab in invasively ventilated COVID-19 patients in intensive care units. The data showed that vilobelimab treatment improved survival with a relative reduction in 28-day all-cause mortality of 23.9% compared to placebo in the global data set.
InflaRx is continuing discussions with the FDA to submit a biologics license application for full approval of Gohibic in this COVID-19 indication. The company is also developing vilobelimab in other indications, including pyoderma gangrenosum, for which it is currently initiating a phase III study.
InflaRx’s shares have gained 113% in the past year against the industry's 15.9% decline.
Vilobelimab was granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for treating critically ill, intubated and mechanically ventilated COVID-19 patients.
Currently, InflaRx has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
