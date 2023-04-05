We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cheniere Energy (LNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Cheniere Energy (LNG - Free Report) closed at $156.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.92% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.
Heading into today, shares of the natural gas company had lost 1.42% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.35% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.
Cheniere Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 2, 2023. On that day, Cheniere Energy is projected to report earnings of $5.38 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 26.8%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.52 billion, down 12.88% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.22 per share and revenue of $23.11 billion, which would represent changes of +187.59% and -30.86%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cheniere Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.18% lower within the past month. Cheniere Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Cheniere Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.46. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.66.
Meanwhile, LNG's PEG ratio is currently 0.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.35 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
