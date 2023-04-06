See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) - free report >>
Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) - free report >>
Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 6th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Cutera (CUTR - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 73.6% downward over the last 60 days.
Altus Power (AMPS - Free Report) is creating a clean electrification ecosystem, serving its commercial, public sector and community solar customers with locally-sited solar generation, energy storage and EV-charging stations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 62.5% downward over the last 60 days.
Callon Petroleum (CPE - Free Report) is solely focused on exploration, and production of oil and gas resources in the Permian Basin. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.9% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.