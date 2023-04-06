Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Phillips 66 (PSX) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

Phillips 66 (PSX - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, PSX broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Shares of PSX have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.2%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that PSX could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at PSX's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 6 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on PSX for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Phillips 66 (PSX) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today