Alaunos (TCRT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Alaunos (TCRT - Free Report) closed at $0.60, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drug developer had gained 1.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.64% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
Alaunos will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.04, up 20% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alaunos. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.31% higher. Alaunos is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.