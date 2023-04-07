We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI - Free Report) closed at $85.22, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.36% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 7.42% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.24% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Activision Blizzard, Inc as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 52.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.85 billion, up 24.59% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.96 per share and revenue of $9.55 billion, which would represent changes of +16.13% and +12.14%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher within the past month. Activision Blizzard, Inc is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Activision Blizzard, Inc's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.44.
Investors should also note that ATVI has a PEG ratio of 2.27 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Toys - Games - Hobbies stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ATVI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.