Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds

Read MoreHide Full Article

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Fidelity Convertible Securities (FCVSX - Free Report) has a 0.72% expense ratio and 0.55% management fee. FCVSX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. With yearly returns of 11.85% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Ivy Large Cap Growth N (ILGRX - Free Report) : 0.64% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. ILGRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. ILGRX, with annual returns of 11.46% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Ivy Large Cap Growth N (ILGRX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. ILGRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. ILGRX has an expense ratio of 0.64%, management fee of 0.6%, and annual returns of 11.46% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fidelity Convertible Securities (FCVSX) - free report >>

Delaware Ivy Large Cap Growth R6 (ILGRX) - free report >>

Published in

401k-contributions 401k-plan mutual-funds retirement retirement-savings