Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. NEXA recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

NEXA has rallied 6.8% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests NEXA could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account NEXA's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on NEXA for more gains in the near future.


